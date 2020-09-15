List Names Frank Pepe's of New Haven the Top Pizza in the U.S.

New Haven-based Frank Pepe Pizza Napoletana has been named as the top pizza destination in the country, according to a new list published this month.

The Daily Meal released a list of the top 101 Best Pizza in America and Frank Pepe's came out on top.

The write up on Frank Pepe's references its famous White Clam Pizza.

Other Connecticut pizzerias that made the list are Sally's Apizza in New Haven (#9), Modern Apizza in New Haven (#16), Colony Grill in Stamford (#43), Zuppardi's Apizza in West Haven (#45) and BAR in New Haven (#47).

The top 10 on the list are:

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana - New Haven, Conn. Pequod's - Chicago, Ill. John's of Bleecker Street - New York, N.Y. Razza Pizza Artigianale - Jersey City, N.J. Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria - Nashville, Tenn. Buddy's Pizza - Detroit, Mich. Santarpio's - Boston, Mass. Lucali - Brooklyn, N.Y. Sally's Apizza - New Haven, Conn. Piece - Chicago, Ill.

You can see the full list here.