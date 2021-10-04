National Taco Day 2021 Deals and Freebies

October 4 is National Taco Day and a number of restaurants and stores around Connecticut and the United States are having special deals for customers.

bartaco

In honor of National Taco Day, bartaco is bringing back its "#bartacosecret roasted brussels sprouts taco" and will also donate $1 in sales from each brussels sprouts taco to No Kid Hungry.

Happy 🌮 #NationalTacoDay! In honor of the occasion, we brought back a fan fave taco—the #bartacosecret roasted 🌱 brussels sprouts taco is back!



And $1 from every #bartacosecret roasted brussels sprouts taco sold will be donated to @nokidhungry.#bartaco #bartacolife pic.twitter.com/3d49oRuNos — bartaco (@bartacolife) October 4, 2021

California Tortilla

CalTort is offering coupons for a free taco for Oct. 5-19 for purchases made on Oct. 4. The restaurant has a location in Stamford.

Happy #NationalTacoDay! Celebrate with us all day long & get a free taco* for your next visit. 🌮



*Must make a purchase at any California Tortilla today, October 4, to receive coupon. Coupon will be valid from October 5th-19th in-store, online, or through the CalTort app pic.twitter.com/pr4MSum3X8 — California Tortilla (@caltort) October 4, 2021

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering a free Crunchy Taco with a $1 purchase via the restaurant's app.

Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Gotta celebrate with a 🌮 — get a free Crunchy Taco with any qualifying purchase for Taco Bell Rewards members. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2021

QDOBA

Qdoba is offering double rewards points on orders for National Taco Day.