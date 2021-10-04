National Taco Day 2021 Deals and Freebies

October 4 is National Taco Day and a number of restaurants and stores around Connecticut and the United States are having special deals for customers.
bartaco
In honor of National Taco Day, bartaco is bringing back its "#bartacosecret roasted brussels sprouts taco" and will also donate $1 in sales from each brussels sprouts taco to No Kid Hungry.
California Tortilla
CalTort is offering coupons for a free taco for Oct. 5-19 for purchases made on Oct. 4. The restaurant has a location in Stamford.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is offering a free Crunchy Taco with a $1 purchase via the restaurant's app.
QDOBA
Qdoba is offering double rewards points on orders for National Taco Day.