Pecan Festival

Pecan Festival in Florence to Return in 2021 With New Name

SC Pecan Festival will now be known as the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival

Bowl of pecan nuts.
Getty Images

Organizers of Florence’s pecan festival say the event will return this year with a new name.

SC Pecan Festival will now be known as the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival, WPDE-TV reported.

Organizers announced the festival’s new name and look on Tuesday.

The festival is the Florence’s longest-running event downtown.

Officials said the name change comes after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is set for the first Saturday in November with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

