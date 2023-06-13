Hartford

Rescheduled Lizzo concert to be held in Hartford on Tuesday

2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lizzo is coming to Connecticut! The Special 2Our that was rescheduled last month is being held at the XL Center on Tuesday.

The concert, which was originally scheduled for May 6 was rescheduled after Lizzo announced that she was suffering from strep throat and was unable to perform.

Live Nation said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Doors to the show will open at 6 p.m. More details about the event can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HartfordLizzo
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us