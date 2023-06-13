Rescheduled Lizzo concert to be held in Hartford on Tuesday

Lizzo is coming to Connecticut! The Special 2Our that was rescheduled last month is being held at the XL Center on Tuesday.

The concert, which was originally scheduled for May 6 was rescheduled after Lizzo announced that she was suffering from strep throat and was unable to perform.

*RESCHEDULED*



LIZZO at the XL Center in Hartford has been rescheduled to June 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For all questions, please contact our Box Office at Tickets@XLCenter.com. pic.twitter.com/97MQbiGNSQ — XL Center (@XLCenter) May 10, 2023

Live Nation said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Doors to the show will open at 6 p.m. More details about the event can be found here.