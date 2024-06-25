New England

The Big E Arena 2024: Here's who's performing this year

Ludacris, Big Time Rush and Brothers Osborne are among the artists set to perform at the Big E Arena in September

By Cat Murphy

The countdown to this year’s Big E has begun — and with the Big E, of course, comes big names.

The century-old fair showcasing anything and everything New England will run from Sept. 13 to Sept. 29.

Beyond its agricultural exhibits, regional food offerings and giant parade, the 17-day festival in West Springfield, Massachusetts, is home to the Big E Arena, where some of the biggest names in the music industry take the stage each year.

Here are the performers the Big E has lined up to headline this year’s fair. 

  • Saturday, Sept. 14 — Ludacris
  • Sunday, Sept. 15 — Umphrey’s McGee and Lotus
  • Friday, Sept. 20 — Dustin Lynch with special guest Dylan Scott
  • Saturday, Sept. 21 — Diplo with special guest Kito
  • Sunday, Sept. 22 — America with special guest Jim Messina
  • Friday, Sept. 27 — Brothers Osborne
  • Saturday, Sept. 28 — Public Enemy
  • Sunday, Sept. 29 — Big Time Rush

Each performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

