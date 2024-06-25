The Big E Arena 2024: Here's who's performing this year

The countdown to this year’s Big E has begun — and with the Big E, of course, comes big names.

The century-old fair showcasing anything and everything New England will run from Sept. 13 to Sept. 29.

Beyond its agricultural exhibits, regional food offerings and giant parade, the 17-day festival in West Springfield, Massachusetts, is home to the Big E Arena, where some of the biggest names in the music industry take the stage each year.

Here are the performers the Big E has lined up to headline this year’s fair.

Saturday, Sept. 14 — Ludacris

— Ludacris Sunday, Sept. 15 — Umphrey’s McGee and Lotus

— Umphrey’s McGee and Lotus Friday, Sept. 20 — Dustin Lynch with special guest Dylan Scott

— Dustin Lynch with special guest Dylan Scott Saturday, Sept. 21 — Diplo with special guest Kito

— Diplo with special guest Kito Sunday, Sept. 22 — America with special guest Jim Messina

— America with special guest Jim Messina Friday, Sept. 27 — Brothers Osborne

— Brothers Osborne Saturday, Sept. 28 — Public Enemy

— Public Enemy Sunday, Sept. 29 — Big Time Rush

Each performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.