What's Next for Season 4 ‘World of Dance' Winners MDC 3

The Placentia, CA trio won $1 million and the title of “Best in the World.”

By Heather Brooker

Madison Smith, Emma Mather and Diego Pasillas of MDC 3 are now $1 million richer after winning season 4 of “World of Dance.” The dance group beat out thousands of hopefuls to win the title. The finale filmed in March and they’ve had to keep this a secret for almost 6 months. 

In fact, the last day of filming also happened to be the day production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. They filmed their entire final dance and winning reaction with no audience except for judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO.

Trae Patton/NBC
WORLD OF DANCE -- "World Finals" Episode 412 -- Pictured: MDC3 -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“All performers feed off of an audience to push through their dance even more to get their adrenaline rushing,” Madison Smith says.

“We got cut a day short because of quarantine,” Emma Mather says. “It was a big shock for us but it kind of taught us that this is how it is going to be. It was a good learning experience.”

The top four acts included Oxygen, Jefferson y Adrianita, Geometrie Variable, and MDC 3. The trio works under the leadership of well-known choreographer, Shannon Mather of Mather Dance Company. They train and rehearse 6-10 hours a day and are well-known for their story based performances.

They say they have become well-known in their community of Placentia, CA and have become celebrities at dance competitions. They also plan to continue to perform together with some music videos and events lined up but are also interested in exploring solo careers. Mathers and Pasillas are still in high school and say they will continue to dance in their studio until they graduate.

You can watch their winning dance on NBC.com

