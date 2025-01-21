11 Connecticut residents included in Jan. 6 pardons

President Donald Trump’s pardon of Jan. 6 defendants includes 11 Connecticut residents.

NBC Connecticut confirmed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Patrick McCaughey, of Ridgefield, was no longer in custody Tuesday. He was serving a 90-month sentence for assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Wolcott resident Richard Markey was one month into a 30-month sentence when the pardons came down. In August, he pled guilty to a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

NBC Connecticut contacted the Philadelphia Detention Center Tuesday to inquire about Markey’s status and was told to check the website, which still listed him as an inmate.

The U.S. government began filing motions to dismiss more than 1,500 cases on Monday night.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a federal judge dismissed the case of Benjamin Cohen, of Westport, and dismissal motions were filed in the cases of Richard Crosby and James Roe Cleary.

Crosby, of Harwinton, was scheduled to be sentenced in February after pleading guilty to charges of illegally entering the Capitol.

Cleary, who is a Waterford resident, entered a not guilty plea to one count of obstructing law enforcement at his arraignment on Jan. 14. His case had not gone to trial.

Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., of Derby, served 10 days intermittent incarceration after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining within a restricted building or grounds.

Three other defendants had nearly completed their sentences when they were pardoned. Mother and daughter Jean Lavin and Carla Kryzwicki, of Canterbury, each pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building - a misdemeanor. Their probation was scheduled to end in April.

Jeremy Baouche, of New London, served 30 days in prison for the same charge. His probation would have ended in February if he had not been pardoned.

Michael and Thomas Kenny, of Greenwich, also pled guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. Their sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 28.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Pardon Attorney, a presidential pardon “…does not signify innocence. It does, however, remove civil disabilities – e.g., restrictions on the right to vote, hold state or local office, or sit on a jury – imposed because of the conviction for which pardon is sought, and should lessen the stigma arising from the conviction.”