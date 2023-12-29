Connecticut has a fantasy football obsession, new study shows

Late in the year has always been an exciting time for football fans between the Rose Bowl and the upcoming NFL playoffs.

And don’t forget fantasy football players - fans who manage virtual teams that compete based on statistics.

Believe it or not, Connecticut is one of the most fantasy football-obsessed states in the country, according to a new study.

Sidelines.io, an odds comparison website that provides links to online betting, did some research on which U.S. states are all about fantasy football.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The company analyzed the monthly search volume for the phrase ‘fantasy football’ as well as other related keywords including:

ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy Football

Fantasy Pros

NFL Fantasy

Yahoo Fantasy

This was then compared to the population to calculate how many searches per 1,000 people.

When you hear states including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have some of the most people obsessed with fantasy football, that makes sense because they come from NFL football country.

Minnesota is the home of the Vikings, Wisconsin has the Green Bay Packers and Pennsylvania has both the Eagles and the Steelers.

A bunch of states without their own team, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire were also among the places most obsessed with fantasy football, but that’s probably because they all share another famous team - the New England Patriots.

And the Patriots’ home base, Massachusetts, was also among Sidelines.io’s top 10 obsessed fantasy football states.