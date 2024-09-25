Documents reveal info on investigation into inappropriate meatloaf in Cromwell Fire District

It was about two years ago when NBC Connecticut Investigates learned that students in a Cromwell first responder training program, some of whom were under 16, witnessed fire district members making crude remarks and more. No one was disciplined.

We fought a hard battle for public documents and getting information on if and how the incidents were investigated, and if anyone was held accountable, has proven difficult.

The public initially got just a little information from the Cromwell Fire District about allegations of incidents of a sexual nature during first responder training in fall 2022, including minors being served a phallic-shaped meatloaf.

When we asked for a copy of the investigation into what happened, the fire district denied our freedom of information request.

The Cromwell Fire District said a report about incidents of a sexual nature at its firehouse was “exempt from disclosure in its entirety,”, citing attorney client privilege because it hired an outside firm to investigate the reported behavior.

This has been a defense some communities have deployed in the past.

So, NBC Connecticut Investigates filed a complaint with the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission in May 2023.

Our case was heard just before Christmas and the FOIC reached a final decision this June.

After reviewing the report, the FOIC ordered the release of emails from the first responder students that were sent to the attorney in the investigation.

The commission ruled that while the attorney’s investigation is exempt from disclosure, materials shared by third parties are not.

This included a picture a student was asked to draw of the phallic meatloaf, and some of the complaints emailed to the fire district.

One student said, “….my experience with the Cromwell Fire Department besides the meatloaf was very educational, enjoyable, and overall a great experience.”

An adult student, writing the fire district about the meatloaf, sexual jokes, and swearing noted ”…as a mother, and knowing some of my classmates are as young as 16 years old, I voiced my concerns …”

Another adult trainee said when his background as a corrections officer came up, a Cromwell firefighter said while bending over and facing away from the class, “I bet you’re looking at my (expletive.).”

The Cromwell Fire District declined to comment on the investigation’s findings.

It told us it considered the FOI Commission decision “…insightful and fair” and then the fire district did its part and shared the documents.