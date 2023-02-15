Jan. 6 Suspect From New London is Sentenced to Prison

A New London man who admitted to participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will spend time behind bars.

Jeremy Baouche of New London was sentenced in federal court more than two years later.

A judge sentenced the 25-year-old to 30 days in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and 24 months of probation.

The sentencing memorandum filed by federal prosecutors reveals new details about Baouche’s actions in the days leading up to Jan. 6 and what he did once he was inside the Capitol.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The U.S. attorneys who prosecuted Baouche argued a “significant jail sentence” is necessary in his case.

The sentencing memorandum filed on Feb. 7, 2023 says Baouche not only participated in a riot “that succeeded in halting the Congressional certification” of the election, he also celebrated the violence inside the Capitol and showed no remorse for his actions.

Baouche pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building, a misdemeanor, back in August.

At the time of the breach, Baouche was an engineer with security clearance at Electric Boat. Prosecutors said he used his work computer to search for the layout of the Capitol building, guns, rifle scopes and lasers.

Baouche’s attorney claims that the search of the Capitol layout took place after Jan. 6, 2021. He no longer works at Electric Boat.

The memorandum said Baouche bought a bullhorn in November or December of 2020. On Jan. 6, 2021, he was captured on video inside the Capitol chanting “Whose house?” While the crowd responded, “Our house.”

A few minutes later, he led the crowd in a chant involving an expletive about Senator Mitch McConnell.

The document added that “the absence of violence or destructive acts” does not lessen the severity of his behavior, adding, “One of the most important factors in Baouche’s case is the disruption he caused by continuing to rile up a mob that had already illegally entered the building.”

Baouche also had to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Baouche’s attorney for comment and has not heard back.

He is the third Connecticut resident to be sentenced in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021.