New London Man Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot Pleads Not Guilty

A New London man who was charged in connection with the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Court documents released after Jeremy Baouche was charged said he lives in New London, Connecticut and works for General Dynamics Electric Boat, which is a Department of Defense contractor. Baouche has secret security clearances as part of his job, authorities noted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jeremy Baouche is the seventh person from Connecticut arrested in connection with the January 6 breach.

The University of Connecticut said Baouche graduated with an engineering degree in 2019.

Investigators said three tips about Baouche were submitted to the federal government in January 2021 and when they went to Electric Boat to try to interview him, he would not speak without an attorney.

Authorities said Baouche could be seen in surveillance footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 wearing a leather jacket and carrying a megaphone. The arrest warrant said Baouche could be seen on open source video calling into the megaphone, "Whose house?" while people in the area responded, "our house," at least three times.

On Baouche's work computer, investigators found a search history including topics like the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building layout, guns, rifle scopes, Trump protests and other related topics, according to the court documents.

Court documents state that an Electric Boat coworker told investigators that Baouche was off on Jan. 5 and 6, 2021 and said he was going fishing.

The charges against Baouche include entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has a virtual status conference scheduled for April 12.