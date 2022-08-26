Electric Boat Worker Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Case

An Electric Boat worker arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot has pleaded guilty.

Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Baouche was arrested in November 2021. He lives in New London and was working at Electric Boat at the time of the Capitol insurrection. Investigators noted Baouche had secret security clearances as part of his job.

Investigators said they received three tips about Baouche being inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

They said Baouche could be seen in surveillance footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a leather jacket and carrying a megaphone.

Baouche initially pleaded not guilty after his arrest but changed his plea to guilty to one count on Thursday.