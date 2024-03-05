Are your college student's possessions covered by your home insurance policy?

The fire at a CCSU dorm may have you thinking, what if something like that was to happen to you or your child?

It’s a good reminder to check your insurance coverage in case you’re impacted by a fire.

“It’s important to review your policy,” said Scott Holeman, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute (III).

III is a nonprofit that helps consumers understand insurance basics.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While Holeman tells us it’s always best to consult with your insurance professional about your specific coverage, he says, “But generally, students who live in a dorm are covered under parents’ standard homeowner's insurance policies. That means the possessions that they have on campus are protected by something called off-premise coverage.”

III warns there could be some coverage limits, so triple-check those details.

Students living off-campus are generally not covered by a homeowner’s policy.

“So, they would need to consider purchasing a renter’s policy. That’s if you live in an apartment or off-campus housing,” said Holeman.

In the days after this dorm fire, do yourself a favor, and make a home inventory if you haven’t yet.

And, have your student do the same for their dorm room.

“In the event that something happens -- a tornado, a fire, or something terrible happens, a theft -- to know what you have. You may think you know what you have, but if you have to create a list that could be daunting,” said Holeman.

III says to go through doors and drawers.

Take video of your possessions.

Write down details and serial numbers.

Save receipts for big-ticket items.

The nonprofit encourages people to update this inventory annually.

And if possible, it says students should think about leaving their expensive items at home.