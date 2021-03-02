Haven't Received Your 2019 Tax Refund Yet? You're Not Alone

While the 2020 tax filing season is underway, if your 2019 return has yet to be processed still, you’re not alone.

“It says ‘in process,’ which it has been since the first week of August,” said Jan Rossini, of Somers.

Rossini takes care of the taxes for her loved ones, like her late father.

“Mailed it first week in March, shouldn’t have a problem, and then everything hit the fan,” she said.

She sent her other returns electronically and she said those were processed quickly, as was her father’s state taxes too.

An IRS spokesperson tells NBC Connecticut that at last update, they have about 1 million 2019 returns they still need to process. That number was provided by IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig before the House Ways and Means Committee hearing Tuesday, February 23.

The spokesperson tells us this is down from 2.5 million 2019 returns that still needed to be processed as of October 2020.

“It is a lot of money, $2,500,” said Rossini, the executor of her father’s estate.

Rossini has been looking for answers. She made calls to the IRS, her local state representatives, tax advocates, and now NBC CT Responds too.

IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino said he can’t comment on individual cases, but for those in Rossini’s situation, he understands their frustration and asks folks to see their side of things too.

“Understand the situation we’re up against with two rounds of economic impact payments, two filing seasons, and extensions, all the new laws, legislation, the resource issues, the COVID environment to continue to process and get things done,” he said.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, he said 2019 returns mailed to the IRS went unopened for months.

So, if you’re one of those waiting, he said you can make an appointment with a local IRS taxpayer assistance center, but says your best bet is to wait.

“We’re asking for patience. Do not file a second return,” Tulino said.

With the 2020 filing season underway, he urges folks to file electronically this year.

“Let’s avoid paper and get those refunds out more timely in 2020,” said Tulino.

Meanwhile, Rossini says getting her late father’s 2019 refund from the IRS is now a matter of principle.

“One day I’m hoping, either next week or five months down the road that I’ll log in and the money will be sitting there.”