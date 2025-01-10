How do you know a notice to join a class action lawsuit is legit?

There’s lots of talk online right now about the Verizon class-action settlement.

People who received a payment this week have been poking fun at the small payout amount.

But as other companies are embroiled in legal trouble, how do you know when you receive a notice to join a class action lawsuit that it’s legit?

NBC CT Responds has found every notice looks a bit different.

So, do your research before filling out the email or mailer that’s sent to you, especially as a notice asks for a lot of personal information.

First, make sure the suit is legit. Search the company name and the word lawsuit. See if there’s an official website set up for the suit that links to court documents and records.

Tech help site Lifehacker says verify its legitimacy at classaction.org or consumer-action.org.

Make sure all addresses and emails in the notice match those in the official site.

Lifehacker warns if there are no search results, it’s probably a scam.

And it says to be weary if the notice is vague, promises a huge payout, and pressures you to fill it out quickly.

If all your research confirms its authenticity, don’t fill out the form that was sent directly to you.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet said to go directly to the class-action official website.

“There is often an online form for you to fill out or other posted contact information. In general, it’s better for you to reach out yourself through confirmed contact information rather than respond to a request received by email or mail,” Palmer said.

Nerdwallet also reminds consumers that if you do opt in, you are surrendering any chance to sue individually.