NBC CT Responds

In debt? Morris man shares how he was able to pay off $25k in three years

When the payments became overwhelming, he found a debt management program to help.

By Caitlin Burchill

debt collection
NBC 5 News

Americans' credit card balances are at an all-time high.

Total debt now tops one trillion dollars, according to the Federal Reserve.

And with student loan payments continuing soon, financial experts are concerned for debtors’ futures.

But there is help out there for folks dealing with debt, just ask Gabriel Grant of Morris.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

His home build quickly became a headache -- a very expensive one.

“We overshot our budget grossly and I turned to credit cards at that point,” Grant said.

Grant made a job change and used the GI Bill to go back to school, and he and his wife had a baby on the way too.

NBC CT Responds

nbc connecticut responds Sep 26, 2022

Click Here to Submit Your Consumer Complaint

NBC CT Responds Aug 31

Responds Gets Results: The Road to Responds

Payments became unmanageable for Grant.

“I was over $25,000 in debt when I found MMI and that was between five different credit cards and a personal loan on top of that too, so it was a lot.”

Grant found Money Management International (MMI)’s services while searching for help online.

MMI is a nonprofit that offers debt management plans for free or for a minimal fee with the goal of giving you financial freedom.

“It bundled everything into one payment and most of the interest payments went down below half of what they were when I was working with the credit card companies. [MMI was] able to negotiate lower interest rates for me and just make that easy monthly payment where I could make that payment every month,” said Grant.

With MMI’s guidance, Grant was able to clear his debt in three years -- all $25,000.

“Paid off. And every time I had extra cash wherever it was from, I made sure to devote it towards that and it paid off quicker than I thought it would.”

“He came to us when he was looking for a consolidation loan. He actually wasn’t looking for counseling or education at all, but he found that part of it so empowering. When he got a windfall, he put it towards that debt management program, increased his credit score by 50 points, along the way,” said MMI’s Thomas Nitzsche.

If someone can relate to Grant’s tougher financial times, he encourages you to find a plan and program to help.

“Be proactive about it really, because the longer you let it build up, the more avenues you try to approach, and it builds a web of debt and it’s hard to climb out of that, really.”

This article tagged under:

NBC CT Responds
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us