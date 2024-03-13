‘It's like your husband snoring': Locals beg Bristol City Council for help with incessant sound

It’s a story NBC CT Responds reported first after hearing complaints from residents. There’s a sound driving people nuts in Bristol and beyond, and some locals are demanding answers.

On Tuesday night, residents bugged by the noise begged Bristol City Council to take action at its monthly meeting.

The noise is believed to be coming from the Covanta facility in Bristol that turns waste into energy.

In a report summary released to the public in January, consultants hired by Covanta said they did detect an unusual noise phenomenon perhaps coming from two induced draft fans.

A spokesperson later told NBC CT Responds that should it be linked to them, Covanta will promptly rectify the issue.

But residents say day after day, they still hear the noise.

“It is just so voom, voom. It just keeps going at you and it doesn’t stop. It’s like your husband snoring. You can at least tell him to roll over, but you can’t tell them to roll over. That is how annoying it is. It’s just to the point where you can’t function and it’s upsetting my quality of life and my family’s quality of life,” Kimberly Grabowski, who lives in Plainville, said.

“I need to do a study over time, so I can get the days in which they’re not operating at high capacity which are days in which some of you may not be hearing it to make sure we capture every single variable. We are doing our due diligence,” said Marco Palmeri, the health director of the Bristol Burlington Health District.

At the meeting, Palmeri promised citizens he would leave no stone unturned, but people have to be patient during the health district’s investigation.

He said this unique situation requires a high level of equipment and expertise that neither his district nor the state has.

Palmeri said not only has the district hired a consultant, but he brought in a secondary consultant, too.

The health director said he is taking this extremely seriously.

We contacted Covanta Wednesday for any updates but haven’t heard back.