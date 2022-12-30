NBC CT Responds Recoups More Than $55K for Viewers in 2022

As we near the end of the year, we hope you and yours have something to celebrate.

Here at NBC Connecticut, we continue to cheer for our NBC CT Responds team, which works tirelessly to resolve your consumer complaints.

Since 2016, we’ve had a producer helping viewers solve your consumer complaints.

This fall, our team once again has a full-time reporter, Caitlin Burchill, researching your concerns.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Since the start of 2022, our team has helped consumers get more than $55,000 of their hard-earned cash back into their pockets.

That totals more than $720,000 since 2016.

We’re ready to make even more of an impact helping viewers in 2023!

As for 2022, Connecticut consumers have been through the ringer.

You name it.

We heard complaints about inflation, scams, stiffed payments, and lost shipments too.

But thankfully we can ring in the new year with some good news.

When we heard this West Hartford couple was set to walk down the aisle without a pretty important ring, Kathryn Gullens’s wedding band, we had to help.

“Like I need it in eight days, like I need it in my hand,” she explained.

The handcrafted ring was lost in transit and the couple couldn’t get answers from the shipping company…

But once NBC CT Responds got involved, the tides turned.

The company shipped a new ring overnight, right in time for their wedding.

“It made us just feel kind of like someone was on our side to back us up a little bit, which was great because we were so stressed out and didn’t know what to do,” said the new Anna Gullen.

And in Fairfield, a couple was in disbelief when they reached out to NBC CT Responds when a car repair company charged them for a fix.

They survived a serious car fire on Interstate 95 North, just one day after they picked it up from a repair shop.

“We’re running away and literally within 10 to 15 seconds, the car was engulfed in flames,” explained Tim Carey.

The couple’s complaint with the company appeared to be going nowhere until NBC CT Responds reached out.

“Somebody has got to help us get a voice here,” said Carey, who then filled out a complaint form on our website.

We were happy to do that for them.

And we were glad to help two gift card recipients too.

One in Monroe. Another in Cheshire.

When they went to swipe their cards while shopping, not a dollar remained.

“I wish they would give me my money back. That would be nice,” said Nancy Deaso during our interview

After we contacted the company, the consumers’ frustrations were fixed.

Now they have some extra cash to spend in the new year.

“Without you guys, this never would have happened,” explained Deaso.

If you have a consumer concern that you can’t get a handle on, we’re here to help.

Submit your complaint by filling out this online form.

This will ensure our entire NBC CT Responds team can view your submission in our shared database for the best results.

In the meantime, cheers to a safe and less stressful new year, filled with more bargains than bills.