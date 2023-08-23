identity theft

Victims of ID theft experiencing more suicidal thoughts, report finds

By Caitlin Burchill

More people are losing more money from more sophisticated scams.

That’s just the start of the findings of the 2023 Identity Theft Resource Center's consumer impact report.

The nonprofit supports victims of identity crime and works to prevent it too.

ITRC, along with Experian, surveyed victims who have contacted the center and other consumers too.

One major finding is concerning.

The report says people who have experienced identity crime are having higher thoughts of suicide than they did in last year’s study, an increase from 10 percent to 16 percent.

This is an all-time high since the study has been put together.

You can read the entire study here.

Below are some key highlights from ITRC.

