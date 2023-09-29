Vintage airplane operator expresses regret in deadly B17 crash lawsuit settlement

Almost four years after a WWII-era bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport, a settlement has been reached between some of the survivors, families of deceased passengers and the operator of the vintage aircraft.

Seven people were killed on Oct. 2, 2019. Six passengers survived the crash.

The plane was at Bradley Airport for the "Wings of Freedom Tour" sponsored by The Collings Foundation, where community members could purchase tickets to experience a historic airplane ride.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Bradley after the pilot reported an issue with an engine.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in 2021 that the pilot’s actions, maintenance issues and ineffective safety management, among other factors, contributed to the fatal crash.

This week, attorneys representing eight of the 10 passengers who were either killed or injured said in a statement that an agreement was reached after mediation.

Details of the settlement were not released, but attorneys for both parties sent NBC CT Responds this agreed upon statement:

“While it is our sincere hope that this resolution brings peace and closure to those affected, The Collings Foundation deeply regrets the injuries and losses suffered by the passengers and their families that day.”

The entirety of the statement from the plaintiffs’ attorneys is below:

“Shipman & Goodwin attorneys, Bill Ronalter, Mark Ostrowski, and Jim Bergenn, who represented 8 of the 10 passengers that were killed or injured in the B-17 crash on October 2, 2019 at Bradley International Airport, released the following statement.

In 2021, court documents showed a compromise had been reached between The Collings Foundation and passengers Andrew Barrett and James Traficante.