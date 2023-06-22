What consumers should do in the wake of FTC lawsuit against Amazon

Amazon enrolled customers into Prime memberships without their consent, according to a lawsuit filed by federal regulators.

While Amazon is adamant these claims are false, consumer advocates say it’s a good time to assess your financial situation whether you have subscription services or not.

Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog for U.S. Public Interest Research Group, says use this time to check your bank, credit card and debit statements, too.

She says it’s something about half the population never does, and should be doing at least once a week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And with that, she says check to see if you're being charged for subscriptions.

“People need to go through and check and see 'what do I have and do I actually need it anymore?' And if you need it, great, but question it and figure out how to cancel it and be persistent because I’m sure if the allegations in this complaint are true, I’m sure Amazon isn’t the only company that has been accused of making it difficult to cancel," said Murray.

She says the allegations in the lawsuit are also a good reminder to read the fine print and don’t sign off on something, or click 'okay' online until you understand the details.

She says after looking through the lawsuit, it’s clear the FTC is listening to consumer complaints as regulators cite consumer complaints throughout the suit.

So, Murray says whenever you have a consumer concern about airlines, robocalls, bank fees, you name it, don’t be afraid to file a report with the FTC.