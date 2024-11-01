Here's what you need to know if you haven't voted yet

While early voting has been popular, there will still be a lot of people making their way to the polls on Tuesday.

Here are some important things that you need to keep in mind when you cast your vote.

Early voting is still open through Sunday, Nov. 3 if you want to avoid any potential stress of voting on Election Day.

Make sure you check your early voting location. It’s not necessarily your regular polling place.

On Election Day, polls will open bright and early at 6 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. You have to be in line by 8 p.m. to cast a vote.

If you haven’t registered yet, don’t fret. Your polling place will offer same-day registration.

And for those of you who need assistance, Connecticut said it’s made it easier for you to cast your vote this year.

For example, a voice-activated ballot, curbside voting or a touchscreen display will be available upon your request. Just ask.

The last important thing to keep in mind is: remember the 75-foot rule. No political candidates can campaign that close to a polling location.

And voters can’t wear any gear naming a candidate within that vicinity, too.

@nbcconnecticut South Carolina: Scuffle breaks out after voter is told to remove "Let's Go Brandon" hat. ♬ original sound - nbcconnecticut - nbcconnecticut

if you see any issues, report this to the workers at the polls, or call the election day hotline: 1-866-733-2463.

You can email them, too: elections@ct.gov.