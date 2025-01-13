Rocky Hill business vacates premises after multiple violations found

NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned of an under the radar company that was operating in Rocky Hill, with investigators making an unusual discovery inside the business.

At this point, the business is no longer at the business park where a disturbance last weekend prompted a call to police.

Police reports say a New York-based company called UniUni had an operation there, delivering packages in the area.

Officers were called there on Sunday, Jan. 5 after some kind of worker dispute.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Inside, they found a dozen mattresses on the floor - officers adding, “there appeared to be multiple people living in the unit," noting the sleeping area was “extremely cluttered and had a foul odor.”

Rocky Hill police

Police say the business owner told officers the mattresses were there for delivery drivers who had a hard time finding apartments, “so they would sometimes sleep in the warehouse overnight for their morning deliveries.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Rocky Hill police referred the case to the FBI for potential human trafficking, which told Rocky Hill police “there was no other actions appropriate at this time for further investigation.”

We reached out to someone in the police report identified as a UniUni employee.

We got a call back from someone who said he was with the company, but would not give his name.

Rocky Hill police

He said the company cooperated with police, they’ve vacated the warehouse and moved to an undisclosed location.

He would not answer questions about the mattresses, but said someone else from the company would call us back.