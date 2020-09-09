Teacher's Journal: Fear, Anxiety, Determination to Start School Year

Many Connecticut teachers are nervous about the return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them also feel that expressing their concerns publicly could reflect negatively in the eyes of their employers.
From Waterbury to Glastonbury to East Lyme and other communities big and small across the state, educators are sharing their personal thoughts in NBC Connecticut’s Teacher’s Journal.
These teachers did not want to reveal their identities or even the sound of their voices. They did, however, want to share what they have been feeling - in their own words.
The educators who contributed to our Teacher's Journal said they are devoted to their profession. Despite the risks some of them feel they are taking, they said they are guided by a mission to give students the best education possible during these difficult times.
Below are several of the Teacher’s Journal entries written by educators from across Connecticut. Each excerpt is followed by the teacher's full journal entry.
It was not easy for these teachers to share these stories. But they felt they could do it in this manner - and we thank them.
