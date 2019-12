NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut, in partnership with the NBCUniversal Foundation, has announced that their grant challenge “Project Innovation” has returned for 2020!

Please stay tuned for new developments on this amazing opportunity to apply for this outstanding grant.

If you have any questions or would like to receive a notification when the application window opens, please email our community leader Brenda Mulero at Brenda.mulero@nbcuni.com.