Long Island

3 Shot at Long Island Grocery Store, Suspect at Large, Sources Say

The late-morning assault at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop left one dead and two injured, sources say

police lights at night

What to Know

  • 1 person is dead and 2 were injured after a shooting at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York
  • The suspect was still at large as of noon
  • Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and the local school district locked down its facilities

Three people were shot at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead on Tuesday, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York, and the suspect in the attack was still at large as of noon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One of the victims is believed dead and two others are injured.

The suspect is thought to have fled after the shooting, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to get away. As of 12 p.m., police were still searching for him.

Local

Connecticut Sun 36 mins ago

Jen Rizzotti Named President of Connecticut Sun

gov. ned lamont 2 hours ago

Rocker Steven Van Zandt to Join Gov. Lamont at News Briefing

An eyewitness described a commotion in the moments after the incident.

"Everybody seemed to start running out of the store, panicked and frantic," Liz Crew-Lee told News 4. She had just pulled into the parking lot to do her shopping and was walking in the door, when people running out told her there had just been a shooting.

Video from the scene shows at least a dozen ambulances and police vehicles gathered outside the Cherry Valley Avenue store.

The West Hempstead School District confirmed that its schools were in a "lock out" and urged the public not to come to its buildings. A spokeswoman for Nassau County said police were asking all nearby residents to remain indoors.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Long Islandgun violence
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us