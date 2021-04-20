3 Shot at Long Island Grocery Store, Suspect at Large, Sources Say

What to Know 1 person is dead and 2 were injured after a shooting at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York

The suspect was still at large as of noon

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and the local school district locked down its facilities

Three people were shot at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead on Tuesday, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York, and the suspect in the attack was still at large as of noon.

One of the victims is believed dead and two others are injured.

The suspect is thought to have fled after the shooting, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to get away. As of 12 p.m., police were still searching for him.

An eyewitness described a commotion in the moments after the incident.

"Everybody seemed to start running out of the store, panicked and frantic," Liz Crew-Lee told News 4. She had just pulled into the parking lot to do her shopping and was walking in the door, when people running out told her there had just been a shooting.

Video from the scene shows at least a dozen ambulances and police vehicles gathered outside the Cherry Valley Avenue store.

The West Hempstead School District confirmed that its schools were in a "lock out" and urged the public not to come to its buildings. A spokeswoman for Nassau County said police were asking all nearby residents to remain indoors.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

