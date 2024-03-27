A new Japanese restaurant tops ‘Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' list

Tokyo's Sézanne is the newly crowned winner of "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024" list.

The two Michelin-starred neo-classical French restaurant, located on the 7th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, climbed from No. 2 on the 2023 list to secure the top spot.

Japan had nine restaurants make this year's list, as did the small city-state of Singapore.

Only China — which is more than 13,000 times larger than Singapore — had more, with 11 restaurants named to the list: six in Hong Kong, four in Shanghai and one in Macao.

Odette, which has been in the top 10 list since 2017, is still the highest-ranking restaurant in Singapore (No. 10), followed by the contemporary Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends (No. 15).

Singapore — one of the smallest nations by size in Asia — is also home to Euphoria (No. 20), Born (No. 25), Meta (No. 28), Labyrinth (No. 30), newcomer Seroja (No. 31), the French stalwart Les Amis (No. 38) and another new addition, Lolla (No. 43).

Eight restaurants from Bangkok made the list, six of which ranked in the top 20: Gaggan Anand (No. 3), Nusara (No. 6), Sühring (No. 7), Sorn (No. 11), Le Du (No. 12) and Potong (No. 17).

Restaurants on the top 50 list are dispersed among 19 cities in Asia.

The full list

The complete list of "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024" is:

1. Sézanne, Tokyo

2. Florilège, Tokyo

3. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

4. The Chairman, Hong Kong

5. Wing, Hong Kong - Highest Climber Award (32 places from 2023)

6. Nusara, Bangkok - Art of Hospitality Award

7. Sühring, Bangkok

8. Den, Tokyo

9. La Cime, Osaka, Japan

10. Odette, Singapore

11. Sorn, Bangkok

12. Le Du, Bangkok

13. Mingles, Seoul

14. Narisawa, Tokyo

15. Burnt Ends, Singapore

16. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

17. Potong, Bangkok – Asia's Best Female Chef (for Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij)

18. 7th Door, Seoul

19. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

20. Euphoria, Singapore

21. Onjium, Seoul

22. Logy, Taipei

23. Masque, Mumbai

24. Toyo Eatery, Manila

25. Born, Singapore

26. Indian Accent, New Delhi

27. Mono, Hong Kong

28. Meta, Singapore

29. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok

30. Labyrinth, Singapore

31. Seroja, Singapore - Highest New Entry Award

32. Caprice, Hong Kong

33. JL Studio, Taichung, Taiwan

34. Mume, Taipei

35. Villa Aida, Wakayama, Japan

36. Ling Long, Shanghai

37. Ando, Hong Kong

38. Les Amis, Singapore

39. Sazenka, Tokyo

40. 102 House, Shanghai

41. Mosu, Seoul - Chefs' Choice Award (for Sung Anh)

42. Baan Tepa, Bangkok

43. Lolla, Singapore

44. Avartana, Chennai, India

45. Goh, Fukuoka, Japan

46. August, Jakarta, Indonesia

47. Cenci, Kyoto, Japan

48. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

49. Chef Tam's Seasons, Macao

50. Meet the Bund, Shanghai

Bangkok's Haoma secured the "Sustainable Restaurant Award." A new entry to the extended list, the restaurant ranked No. 90 on the 51-100 ranking. It also won the award for its "farm-to-table and zero-waste cooking [and for] producing its own ingredients using hydroponics and sourcing locally from organic farms," according to the 50 Best organization.

The list is based on the subjective reviews of more than 300 industry insiders from Asia, according to the 50 Best organization. Voters can nominate up to 10 restaurants, including seven from their own country.

Judges are divided into six regions — the Indian subcontinent; Southeast Asia (south); Southeast Asia (north); Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao; mainland China and Korea; and Japan — in an effort "to represent the Asian restaurant scene as fairly as possible," according to the organization's voting methodology.

The 50 Best organization also produces an annual ranking for "Asia's 50 Best Bars," which was topped by Hong Kong's Coa in 2023.