Amazon's ditching the plastic air pillows in its boxes

By Katie Bartlett,CNBC

Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Amazon said the change will help it use nearly 15 billion fewer plastic pillows annually.
  • The paper fillers are made from 100% recyclable materials and are curbside recyclable.
  • The company began a transition away from plastic filler in October 2023 when it announced its first U.S. automated fulfillment center to eliminate plastic-delivery packaging.

Amazon said Thursday it has removed 95% of the plastic air pillows from its packaging in North America and will replace them with paper fillers made from 100% recycled content.

It marks Amazon's largest plastic-packaging reduction effort and will help it remove nearly 15 billion plastic pillows annually.

"We are working towards full removal in North America by end of year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials," VP of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging Pat Lindner said in the announcement.

The e-commerce company began transitioning away from plastic filler in October 2023 when it announced its first U.S. automated fulfillment center to eliminate plastic-delivery packaging. Amazon collaborated with suppliers to instead source paper fillers that are also curbside recyclable.

This is not the first step that Amazon has taken to reduce its packaging waste. In 2015, the company launched the Ships in Product Packaging program, an initiative designed to reduce the use of Amazon's signature brown box and instead ship products in their original packaging.

