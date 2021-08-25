Money Report

American Airlines Says August Revenue Weaker Than Expected Because of Rise in Covid Cases

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters
  • Frontier, Southwest and Spirit previously warned new Covid cases are driving down bookings.
  • American said July revenue came in ahead of forecasts but is weaker than forecast in August.

American Airlines on Wednesday said August revenue is coming in lower than expected as a rise in Covid cases drives down bookings, the latest carrier to warn about the impact of infections on sales.

"This has been and we expect will continue to be a very choppy recovery," Vasu Raja, American's chief revenue officer said during an investor conference.

Raja said July revenue came in ahead of the airline's expectations but that the increase in Covid cases has led to weaker near-term bookings and higher cancellations.

"Given the fluidity of the current demand environment we are not ready to make definitive adjustments to our capacity plans or guides at this point in time," Raja said.

