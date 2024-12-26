Money Report

Asia markets set to open higher as investors await China's industrial profit, Tokyo inflation data

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Train loaded with coal ready to leave a coal mine belonging to China Energy Investment Corporation on Jan. 14, 2023 in Ejin Horo Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.
Wang Zheng | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets are set to open higher on Friday, as some markets return from the Boxing Day holiday and investors eye a slew of economic data in the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.49% higher as trading resumed after Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a stronger open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,745 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,700 compared to the previous close of 39,568.06.

Traders in Asia will assess Japan's unemployment rate in November, as well as Tokyo's CPI due later in the day. China is also expected to release its industrial profit figures for November.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier losses and squeezed out a small gain in thin trading Thursday after the market's strong back-to-back gains at the start of the holiday week.

The blue-chip Dow closed the day 28.77 points, or 0.07%, higher to 43,325.80 after losing about 182 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dipped 2.45 points, or 0.04%, to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite also ended the day lower, falling less than 0.1% to 20,020.36. 

—CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.

