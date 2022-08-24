Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole, Bank of Korea Rate Decision

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium kicking off stateside.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.34% higher while the Topix was up 0.22%.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.56% and the Kosdaq was up 0.49%. Australia's S&P/ASX was also up by 0.3%.

Stocks in the U.S. rose overnight, snapping a three-day slide in the Dow and the S&P 500, as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

U.S. treasury yields rose to multi‑week highs on mixed economic data. In currencies, the U.S. dollar rose as high as 109.11 overnight before falling back to around 108.6.

"Expectations of a hawkish message from FOMC Chair Powell at Jackson Hole will likely keep upward pressure on the USD in the run‑up to his speech on Friday," Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Senior Economist and Currency Strategist Kristina Clifton said in a report.

Investors will be watching the Bank of Korea's rate decision later in the morning, with expectations for it to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Hong Kong is slated to report July's trade data later in the afternoon, while Japan is expected to release its latest Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of July.

Treasury yields rising on expectations of a hawkish Jackson Hole Fed meeting

Treasury yields are climbing ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. on the idea that the market view has been more dovish than the central bank.

The three-day event starts Thursday, and the market is most focused on a Friday morning speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The market has been anticipating a hawkish Fed based on comments ahead of the meeting. For instance, some Fed officials have been pushing back on a market view that the Fed could cut interest rates not long after it finishes raising them next year.

Yields, which move opposite price, have been moving higher on expectations that Powell will emphasize an aggressive policy of battling inflation and holding rates at high levels for longer. The 10-year yield reached 3.11% Wednesday morning, the highest since late June.

"I think what the bond market is looking to try to understand is Powell's view of this policy reversal in 2023," said Jim Caron of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

