Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing More Than 40 Stores This Year. Here's a Map of Where They Are

Bed Bath & Beyond is in the process of liquidating dozens of stores, as part of its previously announced plans to close roughly 200 locations by 2022.

In July, the company laid out a store closure road map, in a bid to trim its sprawling real estate portfolio and focus on remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital.

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In July, it laid out a store closure road map, in a bid to trim its sprawling real estate portfolio and focus on remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital. At the time, the retailer said these actions were expected to generate annual cost savings of between $250 million and $350 million, excluding related one-time expenses. Bed Bath also said the roughly 200 stores generated about $1 billion in annual net sales in fiscal 2019, and it aimed to move at least 15% to 20% of those dollars online or to other stores.

As 2021 kicks off, Bed Bath is liquidating 43 stores that are expected to close by the end of February, a company spokesman confirmed to CNBC. The list (found below) includes nine stores in California and three in New York.

As of Aug. 29, Bed Bath had 1,476 stores, including Buybuy Baby.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are up a little more than 27% from a year ago. The retailer is set to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday.

USA Today first reported the list of locations that are closing in 2021.

Below are the addresses of the 43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close early this year.

Arkansas

Conway: 1272 South Amity Road



Arizona

Peoria: 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway



California

El Cerrito: 6000 El Cerrito Plaza

Gilroy: 6725 Camino Arroyo

Mountain View: 2470 Charleston Road

Northridge: 8959 Tampa Ave.

Riverside: Canyon Springs Marketplace, 2660 Canyon Springs Parkway

San Mateo: 2280 Bridgepoint Parkway

Simi Valley: 2631 Tapo Canyon Road

Turlock: 2851 Countryside Drive

Yuba City: Yuba City Marketplace, 1060 Harter Road



Colorado

Boulder: 1741 28th St.

Colorado Springs: 5944 Barnes Road

Lone Tree: Meadows Marketplace, 8467 South Yosemite



Florida

East Fort Myers: 3248 Forum Blvd.

Estero: Coconut Point Shopping Center, 8020 Mediterranean Drive

Miami: 12010 N Kendall Drive

Port Richey: Embassy Crossings, 9642 U.S Highway 19N



Georgia

Fayetteville: 123 Pavilion Parkway



Indiana

Kokomo: 1411 S. Reed Road



Louisiana

Slidell: 127 Northshore Blvd.



Massachusetts

Holyoke: The Holyoke Crossing, 39 Holyoke St.

Saugus: 367 Broadway



Maryland

Baltimore: 5210 Campbell Blvd.



Michigan

Wyoming: 4830 Wilson Avenue SW



Minnesota

Coon Rapids: 12773 Riverdale Blvd.



New Jersey

Lawrenceville: 101-B Mercer Mall, 3371 US Highway 1



New York

61st Street: 410 East 61st St.

Manhasset: 2103 Northern Blvd.

Greece: 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive



Ohio

Cincinnati: 650-F Eastgate South Drive

Medina: 4949 Grande Shops Ave.

Stow: 4290 Kent Road

Warrensville Heights: 4031 Richmond Road



Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: Waterworks Shopping Center, 980 Freeport Road

Swarthmore: 857 Baltimore Pike



Puerto Rico

Bo Canovanillas Carolina: Los Colobos II Shopping Center, State Road #3 Km 14.1



Tennessee

Cleveland: 4540 Frontage Road NW



Utah

American Fork: 773 W. Grassland Drive



Virginia

Fairfax: 9666 Main St.

Glen Allen: 9900 Brook Road

Virginia Beach: 3312 Princess Anne Road

Waynesboro: 821-D Town Center Drive