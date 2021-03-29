Bed Bath & Beyond Poaches Wayfair, Walmart Execs to Help It Grow Online

Bed Bath & Beyond announced two key hires for its $3 billion e-commerce business.

Bed Bath & Beyond on Monday announced two key hires for its $3 billion e-commerce business.

Its shares gained 2.5% in premarket trading.

Jill Pavlovich, previously head of exclusive brands and merchandising for the online furniture retailer Wayfair, has been named Bed Bath's senior vice president of digital commerce.

Jake Griffith, previously a general manager for sports and fitness at the big-box retailer Walmart, has been named vice president of product management.

They are expected to start next week, and will report to Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath's chief digital officer.

Under CEO Mark Tritton, the former chief of merchandising at Target, Bed Bath has been turning its business around by investing in building a stronger digital presence, pursuing store remodelings, launching new brands and selling noncore assets.

Earlier this month, it debuted Nestwell, an in-house line of bedding and bath essentials. It's the first of at least 10 in-house brands that the company expects to launch in the next two years.

Bed Bath's shares are up almost 65% year to date. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion.