Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address to Congress on Feb. 7

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to deliver the State of the Union address.

The speech to the joint session of Congress will take place on Feb. 7.

President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 7, the White House said.

"We have received Speaker McCarthy's kind invitation and the president has accepted it and looks forward to delivering the State of the Union address," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

McCarthy earlier Friday tweeted out his invitation to Biden, writing it was his "solemn obligation" to do so.

"Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people," McCarthy wrote.

The speech will be Biden's first State of the Union since Republicans won back control of the House, ending two years of unified Democratic government in Washington. As Biden outlines his priorities to lawmakers next month, he will face a new reality that all of his legislative goals will require Republican support.

During Biden's first two years in office, Democrats passed key pieces of the president's agenda without GOP support.