Biden Will Announce New Covid Vaccine Goal: 200 Million Shots Within His First 100 Days

President Joe Biden plans to announce a new goal of 200 million Covid vaccination shots within his first 100 days in office, a White House official told NBC News.

As of last Friday, the United States had 100 million coronavirus vaccinations conducted. That was the 59th day of the Biden administration.

After a slower-than-expected rollout under former President Donald Trump, the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. has rapidly increased, averaging about 2 million to 3 million shots per day as of last week.

The federal government has a deal with Johnson & Johnson for 200 million doses. The administration also has deals with drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna for 600 million doses combined.

President Joe Biden plans Thursday to announce a new goal of 200 million Covid vaccination shots within his first 100 days in office, a White House official told NBC News.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of last Friday, the United States had 100 million coronavirus vaccinations conducted. That benchmark, which had been Biden's original target, was reached on the 59th day of the new president's administration.

Biden is set to discuss the new target Thursday afternoon at his first press conference as president.

After a slower-than-expected rollout under former President Donald Trump, the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. has rapidly increased, averaging about 2 million to 3 million shots per day as of last week.

The federal government has a deal with Johnson & Johnson for delivery of 200 million doses. The first half of that order expected by the end of June. Merck is helping to make J&J's shot, which is a single-dose vaccination.

The administration also has deals with drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna for a combined 600 million doses.

That is enough to inoculate 300 million Americans, since both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots given three to four weeks apart.

In February, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the deployment of more than 1,000 active-duty troops to help deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the U.S. in an effort to pick up the pace of vaccinations.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.