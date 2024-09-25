Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Markets across Asia rebound, led by Japan; Chinese markets extend gains

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Red flags fly at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Mainland China's CSI 300 extended a five-day winning streak, hitting its highest levels in almost two months after Beijing rolled out a slate of economic stimulus measures on Tuesday.
  • South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.9%, powered by gains in chip maker SK Hynix, which announced it has begun mass production of the world's first 12-layer HBM3E chip, used in AI memory applications.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Thursday, with markets in the region led by Japan's Nikkei 225 and Chinese markets extending gains.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.12%, while the broad based Topix was up 1.65%, as the Bank of Japan released minutes for its July meeting.

Mainland China's CSI 300 extended a five-day winning streak, hitting its highest levels in almost two months after Beijing rolled out a slate of economic stimulus measures on Tuesday. The index opened 0.15% higher.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.91%, reaching its highest level since May.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.9%, powered by gains in chip maker SK Hynix, which surged over 8%, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.31%.

SK Hynix announced on Wednesday that it has begun mass production of the world's first 12-layer HBM3E chip, which are used in AI memory applications.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted in campaign finance case

news 52 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Time to look at AI-adjacent plays

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.53% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slid and retreated from their latest records. The broad-based index lost 0.19%, while the 30-stock Dow fell 0.7% despite hitting fresh records in early trading.

The Nasdaq Composite eked out a narrow gain of 0.04%.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us