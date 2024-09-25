Markets across Asia rebound, led by Japan; Chinese markets extend gains

Mainland China's CSI 300 extended a five-day winning streak, hitting its highest levels in almost two months after Beijing rolled out a slate of economic stimulus measures on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Thursday, with markets in the region led by Japan's Nikkei 225 and Chinese markets extending gains.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.12%, while the broad based Topix was up 1.65%, as the Bank of Japan released minutes for its July meeting.

Mainland China's CSI 300 extended a five-day winning streak, hitting its highest levels in almost two months after Beijing rolled out a slate of economic stimulus measures on Tuesday. The index opened 0.15% higher.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.91%, reaching its highest level since May.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.9%, powered by gains in chip maker SK Hynix, which surged over 8%, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.31%.

SK Hynix announced on Wednesday that it has begun mass production of the world's first 12-layer HBM3E chip, which are used in AI memory applications.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.53% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slid and retreated from their latest records. The broad-based index lost 0.19%, while the 30-stock Dow fell 0.7% despite hitting fresh records in early trading.

The Nasdaq Composite eked out a narrow gain of 0.04%.

