Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Wells Fargo is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wells Fargo: "...I think Wells should be bought right here."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Taiwan Semiconductor: "Taiwan Semi, there is political risk. I am not going to overlook the political risk, but I can tell you it's a great company."

Tyler Technologies: "...It's a really good company with a stellar reputation."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Cemex: "That's a dice roll...I have no conviction in that company whatsoever right now."

Lumen Technologies: "When we see parabolic moves, we cut our position in half, we let the rest run."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

‘Never quit your job,' says early retiree and self-made multimillionaire: Do this instead

news 38 mins ago

Retiring Corvette ‘godfather' on EVs, spinoff and a performance SUV

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us