Cramer's Lightning Round: Wells Fargo is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wells Fargo: "...I think Wells should be bought right here."

Taiwan Semiconductor: "Taiwan Semi, there is political risk. I am not going to overlook the political risk, but I can tell you it's a great company."

Tyler Technologies: "...It's a really good company with a stellar reputation."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Cemex: "That's a dice roll...I have no conviction in that company whatsoever right now."

Lumen Technologies: "When we see parabolic moves, we cut our position in half, we let the rest run."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com