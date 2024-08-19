DNC 2024 Live updates: Day one honors Biden's legacy, but protests could strain party unity

This is CNBC's live coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill.

The first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will honor the accomplishments and the legacy of the party's outgoing leader, President Joe Biden.

Biden is scheduled to give the keynote address tonight, as the party's presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, watches from the audience.

The Democratic party has released its formal platform document, a 92-page policy plan that was written and voted on before Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.

Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate today. Many will be supporting Palestinian human rights, and pressuring Democrats to do more for a ceasefire in Gaza.

As Democrats gather in Chicago, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, will hold separate campaign events in Pennsylvania.

The Bidens are going on vacation to California after tonight's speech

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will depart for California late Monday after the White House leader delivers his speech at the convention.

The White House daily schedule says Biden will fly from Chicago to Santa Barbara, then take a chopper to Santa Ynez. A local news outlet, Noozhawk, reports that airspace is restricted around the area for the rest of the week.

The Bidens' travel plans underscore the complicated role that Joe Biden currently occupies within the Democratic party, which is preparing to "pass the torch" to Harris later this week.

It's also a reminder of the broader options available to a president who does not have to spend all his or her extra time on the campaign trail running for reelection.

— Christina Wilkie

Trump, Vance to spend the day campaigning in Pennsylvania

As Democrats gather in Chicago, the two Republican nominees will spend the day at separate campaign events in battleground Pennsylvania.

Trump will deliver remarks at an "economic and energy" event in York, Pa. at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Vance will be in Philadelphia, where he will speak on the same topic at 1:00 p.m, according to the Trump campaign.

The New York Times polling average shows Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris neck-and-neck in the state, with Harris up one percentage point, 49% to 48% as of Sunday.

— Christina Wilkie

Uncommitted National Movement says DNC added official panel on Palestinian human rights

As tens of thousands of protesters fill the streets, many of them pro-Palestinian demonstrators, members of the Uncommitted National Movement say the DNC has agreed to hold an official panel today at 4:00 p.m. ET on "Palestinian Human Rights in the Democratic Party."

The group released this speaker list:

Layla Elabed, founder of Uncommitted National Movement

Hala Hijazi, a Palestinian-American party organizer

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care surgeon

Former Representative Andy Levin (D-MI)

Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General

Jim Zogby, President of Arab American Institute

"We thank the DNC for recognizing this pivotal issue and remain dedicated to pushing VP Harris to stop providing weapons for Israel's assault on Gaza," the movement said in a statement announcing the panel.

— Christina Wilkie

Democrats project messages onto Trump Tower Chicago

As Democrats descended on Chicago, they were greeted by messages projected onto the side of Donald Trump's branded skyscraper, Trump Tower. NBC News reporter Alex Tabet captured several of them.

— Alex Tabet