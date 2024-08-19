Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DNC 2024 Live updates: Day one honors Biden's legacy, but protests could strain party unity

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC

Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will honor the accomplishments and the legacy of the party's outgoing leader, President Joe Biden.

  • Biden is scheduled to give the keynote address tonight, as the party's presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, watches from the audience.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate today. Many will be supporting Palestinian human rights, and pressuring Democrats to do more for a ceasefire in Gaza.
  • As Democrats gather in Chicago, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, will hold separate campaign events in Pennsylvania.

The Bidens are going on vacation to California after tonight's speech

Rows of grapevines at Happy Canyon Vineyard during a drought on August 6, 2016, near Santa Ynez, California.
George Rose | Getty Images
Rows of grapevines at Happy Canyon Vineyard during a drought on August 6, 2016, near Santa Ynez, California.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will depart for California late Monday after the White House leader delivers his speech at the convention.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Goldman Sachs cuts odds of U.S. recession to 20% after retail and jobs data

news 32 mins ago

Gold set for fresh highs ahead of Fed rate decision — analysts see prices at $3,000 by next year

The White House daily schedule says Biden will fly from Chicago to Santa Barbara, then take a chopper to Santa Ynez. A local news outlet, Noozhawk, reports that airspace is restricted around the area for the rest of the week.

The Bidens' travel plans underscore the complicated role that Joe Biden currently occupies within the Democratic party, which is preparing to "pass the torch" to Harris later this week.

It's also a reminder of the broader options available to a president who does not have to spend all his or her extra time on the campaign trail running for reelection.

— Christina Wilkie

Trump, Vance to spend the day campaigning in Pennsylvania

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 31, 2024.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 31, 2024.

As Democrats gather in Chicago, the two Republican nominees will spend the day at separate campaign events in battleground Pennsylvania.

Trump will deliver remarks at an "economic and energy" event in York, Pa. at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Vance will be in Philadelphia, where he will speak on the same topic at 1:00 p.m, according to the Trump campaign.

The New York Times polling average shows Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris neck-and-neck in the state, with Harris up one percentage point, 49% to 48% as of Sunday.

— Christina Wilkie

Uncommitted National Movement says DNC added official panel on Palestinian human rights

As tens of thousands of protesters fill the streets, many of them pro-Palestinian demonstrators, members of the Uncommitted National Movement say the DNC has agreed to hold an official panel today at 4:00 p.m. ET on "Palestinian Human Rights in the Democratic Party."

The group released this speaker list:

  • Layla Elabed, founder of Uncommitted National Movement
  • Hala Hijazi, a Palestinian-American party organizer
  • Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care surgeon
  • Former Representative Andy Levin (D-MI)
  • Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General
  • Jim Zogby, President of Arab American Institute

"We thank the DNC for recognizing this pivotal issue and remain dedicated to pushing VP Harris to stop providing weapons for Israel's assault on Gaza," the movement said in a statement announcing the panel.

— Christina Wilkie

Democrats project messages onto Trump Tower Chicago

As Democrats descended on Chicago, they were greeted by messages projected onto the side of Donald Trump's branded skyscraper, Trump Tower. NBC News reporter Alex Tabet captured several of them.

— Alex Tabet

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us