Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Drone maker Unusual Machines shares soar more than 90% after Donald Trump Jr. joins advisory board

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Donald Trump Jr. leaves the fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by former Neighbours star Holly Valance, in London. Picture date: Wednesday June 12, 2024. 
James Manning | PA Images | Getty Images
  • The share price of small U.S. drone and drone component maker Unusual Machines soared more than 90% in premarket trading Wednesday after announcing that Donald Trump Jr. had joined the company's advisory board.
  • Trump Jr. is the son of President-elect Donald Trump.
  • UMAC has a market capitalization of less than $50 million.

The share price of small U.S. drone and drone component maker Unusual Machines soared more than 90% in premarket trading Wednesday after the company announced that Donald Trump Jr. — the son of President-elect Donald Trump — had joined its advisory board.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"Don Jr. joining our board of advisors provides us unique expertise we need as we bring drone component manufacturing back to America," said Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans in a statement.

"He brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to his advice and role within the Company as we continue to build our business," said Evans, whose Orlando, Florida-based company has a market capitalization of less than $50 million.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The need for drones is obvious. It is also obvious that we must stop buying Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts," Trump Jr. said in a statement.

"I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the USA and am excited to take on a bigger role in the movement," said Trump Jr.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Early retirement comes as a surprise for many workers, study finds. Here's how to manage that financial shock

news 29 mins ago

37-year-old mom earns $73,000 in an ‘underrated and overlooked' in-demand job—it can pay $100,000 without a degree

Unusual Machines recently reported revenues of just $3.56 million for the nine months ending Sept. 30 and a net loss of $4.86 million for the same period.

Unusual Machines shares' 52-week low is 98 cents per share. As of Wednesday morning, the stock, which closed at $5.36 per share on Tuesday, was trading at more than $8 per share.

Volume was heavy Wednesday morning, with nearly 5 million shares trading hands.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us