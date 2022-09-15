European Markets Head for Postitive Start to the Trading Day Following Global Gains

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive start to the trading day on Thursday, following modest gains in the U.S. yesterday and Asia-Pacific markets overnight.

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest inflation data out of the U.S. while Wall Street saw modest gains following a massive sell-off for U.S. stocks on Tuesday.

On Thursday, investors will be looking out for French inflation data for August. The Bank of England was due to have a monetary policy meeting but has delayed this until next week due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

U.S. equity futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening while shares in the Asia-Pacific mildly rose on Thursday after a negative session Wednesday.

U.S. 2-year Treasury yields hits 3.8% again

The U.S. 2-year Treasury note briefly rose to 3.8% again after reaching its highest level since November 2007 earlier this week.

Short-term bond yields, which are most sensitive to Fed policy, soared following the U.S. inflation report on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was also at 3.41% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was at 3.46%.

Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

–Jihye Lee

European markets: Here are the opening calls

