European markets kick off the new trading week with more positive momentum

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

A stock trader looks at his monitors in the trading room of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Worries about a new coronavirus mutation in southern Africa have dealt a major blow to the German stock market. 
Arne Dedert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week on a positive note, buoyed by gains in Asia overnight and last Friday's rally on Wall Street.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.56% higher Monday. Household goods and banks were among the best performing sectors, up 0.28% respectively, with the basic resources and chemicals sectors both down 0.3%.

European stocks looked set to continue the positive sentiment seen at the close of trade last week, with markets getting a boost from the latest U.S. jobs report that exceeded expectations. Nonfarm payrolls data showed the U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September, ahead of the 150,000 estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed overnight, led by Japan's Nikkei 225 rising almost 2% as investors look ahead to a week of central bank decisions from around the region, including from the Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of India.

U.S. stock futures were calm on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to keep the momentum from Friday's rally following a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday that gave more support to the idea that the Federal Reserve may pull off a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

On the data front in Europe Monday, the U.K.'s Halifax House Price Index will be released and European retail sales data is due.

