European Markets Set to Climb, Tracking Global Earnings Optimism; UBS Beats

Europe is set for a busy day of earnings, with Novartis, Thales, Reckitt Benckiser and Covestro among those reporting before the bell.

Global investors are still assessing concerns about above-trend inflation and below-trend economic growth, which have prompted fears of stagflation or monetary policy errors.

LONDON — European stocks are set to edge higher on Tuesday, as positive corporate earnings offer a tailwind to global markets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 9 points higher at 7,232, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 50 points to 15,649 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 10 points to 6,723, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday's trade after the major indexes on Wall Street closed Monday at record highs following strong earnings. Electric vehicle battery manufacturers in Asia-Pacific surged after car rental giant Hertz announced that it would order 100,000 vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022.

Stateside, stock futures were marginally higher in early premarket trade on Tuesday as investors awaited a fresh round of major technology earnings. Behemoths Alphabet and Microsoft are due report after the bell.

Europe will also be reacting to a busy day of earnings, with Novartis, Thales, Reckitt Benckiser and Covestro among those reporting before the bell.

Swiss bank UBS beat analyst expectations in the third quarter on a boom in wealth management, reporting net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.3 billion.

Swiss-American computer peripherals maker Logitech on Tuesday reported an increase in second-quarter sales on the back of surging demand from home workers. On Monday, specialty tire manufacturer Michelin posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales.

In other corporate news, Europe's largest retailer Carrefour is set to launch a new rapid grocery delivery service alongside Uber in Paris, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Global investors are still assessing concerns about above-trend inflation and below-trend economic growth, which have prompted fears of stagflation or monetary policy errors.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.