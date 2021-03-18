First U.S.-China Meeting Under Biden Gets Off to a Rocky Start

The first high-level gathering of U.S. and Chinese officials under President Joe Biden kicked off with an exchange of insults at a pre-meeting press event Thursday, according to NBC News.

The two-day talks are set to conclude Friday.

BEIJING — The first high-level gathering of U.S. and Chinese officials under President Joe Biden kicked off with an exchange of insults at a pre-meeting press event Thursday.

A planned four-minute photo session for the officials to address reporters ended up lasting one hour and 15 minutes due to a frothy exchange, NBC said. Both the Chinese and U.S. side kept calling the reporters back into the room so they could add remarks.

Expectations were already low for the meeting in Alaska with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.

In his opening remarks, Blinken said the U.S. would discuss its "deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies," according to a transcript from NBC. "Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability."

"That's why they're not merely internal matters, and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today," Blinken said. "I said that the United States' relationship with China will be competitive where it should be collaborative, word can be adversarial, where it must be."

Beijing considers issues in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of its domestic affairs, and the officials reiterated at the meeting that China is firmly opposed to foreign interference.

Yang said the U.S. side "carefully orchestrated" the dialogue, according to an official translation reported by NBC.

"I think we thought too well of the United States, we thought that the U.S. side will follow the necessary diplomatic protocols," Yang said, adding that "the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.