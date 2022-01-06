Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GameStop Shares Surge on Report It Will Create NFT Marketplace

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • GameStop shares rose in extended trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported the retailer plans to create a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
  • The reports suggest that GameStop, which has been at the center of a retail trader frenzy, will expand into one of the most hyped sectors in technology.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

GameStop shares rose more than 22% in extended trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported the retailer plans to create a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, often called NFTs.

GameStop also plans to establish cryptocurrency partnerships to create games and items for the marketplace, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Money Report

coronavirus 9 mins ago

Travel Industry Must ‘Roll With the Punches' Amid Covid Uncertainty, Says Travel Services Firm

Apple Inc. 3 hours ago

Here's How Much Money Apple CEO Tim Cook Made in 2021

The report suggests that GameStop, which has been at the center of a retail trader frenzy, will expand into one of the most hyped sectors in technology. OpenSea, the best-known NFT marketplace, was recently valued at $13.3 billion by investors.

NFTs are a kind of technology that allows proof of ownership of digital goods to be stored on a blockchain, often Etherium. NFT prices have risen in recent months driven by enthusiasm from cryptocurrency holders about the potential for the technology.

GameStop's marketplace will focus on virtual video game goods such as character outfits and weapons, according to the report.

GameStop didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. At its closing price on Thursday, GameStop stock is down over 59% from its peak in January 2021.


Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologyUS: NewsApple Inc.Breaking News: Technology
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us