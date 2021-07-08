Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GoodRx to Assist Gig Workers in Pharmaceutical Drug Discounting Deal With DoorDash

By Tyler Clifford, CNBC

Source: GoodRx
  • GoodRx announced a new partnership with DoorDash to help food delivery drivers access prescriptions at favorably discounted prices.
  • The deal follows a similar one the online marketplace signed with USAA, GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch said in an interview on CNBC's "Mad Money."
  • "We're focused on trying to serve not just American consumers, but organizations [and] employers — anyone that basically is finding these pain points and wants to have a healthy population," he said.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

GoodRx has inked a deal with DoorDash to help gig and contract workers find prescription drugs at affordable prices, the pharmaceutical marketplace's CEO Doug Hirsch told CNBC Wednesday.

Money Report

United States 9 mins ago

Justice Department Declined to Prosecute 82% of Hate Crime Suspects Investigated From 2005 to 2019

coronavirus 44 mins ago

War, Covid and Climate Change Fuel the World's Hunger Crisis, Killing 11 People Every Minute: Oxfam

The partnership gives the food delivery company's couriers, known as Dashers, favored access to GoodRx's Gold program to get prescription drugs at a discount at pharmacies across the U.S.

The deal with DoorDash follows a similar agreement GoodRx struck to serve members of USAA, which serves military veterans and their families with insurance and other financial services.

"We're focused on trying to serve not just American consumers, but organizations [and] employers — anyone that basically is finding these pain points and wants to have a healthy population," Hirsch said in a "Mad Money" interview.

Dashers will also be able to make virtual doctor visits on GoodRx Care and receive prescriptions delivered in the mail for free, the company said in a press release. GoodRx claims the Gold program can help individuals and families save thousands of dollars each year on prescription expenses.

More than 57 million U.S. workers, or about 35% of those employed in the country, were considered freelancers, as of a 2019 study from the Upwork freelance platform and Freelancers Union.

In the interview, Hirsch shrugged off any concerns that investors may have about the company's competition with mega disrupter Amazon, which last year announced its own online prescription fulfillment service.

Hirsch said that the two companies are not in a battle, given that GoodRx is a marketplace that works with pharmacies.

"You can get better prices and more choice with GoodRx and yet people still you know somehow think Amazon is going to win this battle," he said.

"Nothing's going to beat a marketplace because we work very closely with all the retailers to provide the best prices at the place you want to go to."

Shares of GoodRx rose 2.35% to $33.14 on Thursday. The stock is down almost 18% year to date.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessFacebookmarketsinvestingAmazon.com Inc.
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us