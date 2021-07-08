GoodRx to Assist Gig Workers in Pharmaceutical Drug Discounting Deal With DoorDash

GoodRx announced a new partnership with DoorDash to help food delivery drivers access prescriptions at favorably discounted prices.

GoodRx has inked a deal with DoorDash to help gig and contract workers find prescription drugs at affordable prices, the pharmaceutical marketplace's CEO Doug Hirsch told CNBC Wednesday.

The partnership gives the food delivery company's couriers, known as Dashers, favored access to GoodRx's Gold program to get prescription drugs at a discount at pharmacies across the U.S.

The deal with DoorDash follows a similar agreement GoodRx struck to serve members of USAA, which serves military veterans and their families with insurance and other financial services.

"We're focused on trying to serve not just American consumers, but organizations [and] employers — anyone that basically is finding these pain points and wants to have a healthy population," Hirsch said in a "Mad Money" interview.

Dashers will also be able to make virtual doctor visits on GoodRx Care and receive prescriptions delivered in the mail for free, the company said in a press release. GoodRx claims the Gold program can help individuals and families save thousands of dollars each year on prescription expenses.

More than 57 million U.S. workers, or about 35% of those employed in the country, were considered freelancers, as of a 2019 study from the Upwork freelance platform and Freelancers Union.

In the interview, Hirsch shrugged off any concerns that investors may have about the company's competition with mega disrupter Amazon, which last year announced its own online prescription fulfillment service.

Hirsch said that the two companies are not in a battle, given that GoodRx is a marketplace that works with pharmacies.

"You can get better prices and more choice with GoodRx and yet people still you know somehow think Amazon is going to win this battle," he said.

"Nothing's going to beat a marketplace because we work very closely with all the retailers to provide the best prices at the place you want to go to."

Shares of GoodRx rose 2.35% to $33.14 on Thursday. The stock is down almost 18% year to date.

