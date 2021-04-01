Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Here's How You Can Be Forced to Get the Covid Vaccine in the U.S.

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images

President Joe Biden said in March that the U.S. aims to have 200 million Covid vaccine doses administered during his first 100 days in office. By May,every American adult who wants a vaccine will be eligible to get in line for a shot.

That said, 30% of U.S. adults still don't want to get the Covid vaccine. But many of them may not have much of a choice. 

Both states and cities can mandate vaccines based on their legislative authority, and employers also have the right to require inoculation as a health and safety work rule.

Watch this video to find out how you can be forced to take the Covid vaccine.

