Listen to These 4 ‘Game of Thrones' Podcasts If You're Watching HBO's ‘House of the Dragon'

"Game of Thrones" is back on the air, and with it has returned the cottage industry devoted to breaking down George R. R. Martin's Westeros to viewers.

HBO's new series "House of the Dragon" is set roughly 170 years before the events of the original "Game of Thrones" series. That means there are new families, characters, histories and alliances underpinning the plot. It can be a lot to take in, particularly for casual fans who haven't read George R. R. Martin's books.

Luckily, help is out there for those fans who want to study up. There's no shortage of supplemental "House of the Dragon" content to consume, from YouTube channels to written recaps and reviews.

Here are four "House of the Dragon" companion podcasts worth trying out if you want to make sure you don't miss a single detail while you watch season one.

HBO's official 'House of the Dragon' podcast

Hosts: Greta Johnsen and Jason Concepcion

Length: 1 hour

Frequency: Weekly

HBO has in recent years released companion podcasts to its biggest shows, including "Chernobyl" and "Watchmen". The "House of the Dragon" podcast not only breaks down the events of the show and provides listeners with additional Westerosi history to help explain what's going on, but also features exclusive interviews with members of the show's cast. Listen here.

Talk the Thrones — The Ringer

Hosts: Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Length: 1+ hours

Frequency: Weekly

The Ringer has been covering "Game of Thrones" since it launched in 2016. "Talk the Thrones", which can be found on its Ringer-Verse podcast feed, features instant reactions to the week's episode, as well as analysis and predictions about what may be coming. Listen here.

Still Watching — Vanity Fair

Hosts: Richard Lawson and Josh Wigler

Length: 50 minutes

Frequency: Weekly

Vanity Fair's TV recap show often spreads the love among multiple programs, but it is giving each "House of the Dragon" installment its own episode. Listen here.

HOTD: A House of the Dragon Podcast

Hosts: Jim Jones and A.Ron Hubbard

Length: 30-110 minutes

Frequency: Twice weekly

Hardcore fans will have as much content as they can handle with the "HOTD" podcast, which drops a 30 minute instant reaction podcast every Monday, followed by a nearly two-hour analysis episode a few days after the latest episode. Listen here.

