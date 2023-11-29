Mark Cuban says ‘no plans' to run for president in 2024 on heels of Dallas Mavericks deal

The billionaire Mark Cuban reiterated that he has no plans to run for president in 2024.

Cuban plans to sell a majority stake in the NBA team Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and her family after a sale by her of Las Vegas Sands stock.

Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson, is a major donor to Republican candidates.

Cuban said the next season of the TV show "Shark Tank" will be his last.

Mark Cuban, fresh off the news that he is selling a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the mega-Republican donor Adelson family, reiterated Wednesday that he has 'no plans' to run for president in 2024.

"No plans to run," Cuban said in an email to NBC News.

Cuban in July had said that his family "would disown me" if he launched a campaign for the White House.

But at the same time, he had also praised efforts by the group No Labels to create a bipartisan ticket for the presidency next year.

The billionaire businessman made headlines Tuesday when he said on a podcast that the next season of the ABC television show "Shark Tank" would be the last time he regularly appears on the program as one of its "sharks."

Later Tuesday, the big casino company Las Vegas Sands said that Dr. Miriam Adelson and The Miriam Adelson Trust would offer for sale $2 billion in stock in the firm.

In a regulatory filing, LSV said that Adelson, whose family inherited more than half of the company's shares when her husband Sheldon Adelson died in 2021, would use proceeds of the stock sale to buy a majority interest in a professional sports franchise.

A source familiar with the deal told CNBC on Tuesday that Cuban would sell his stake in the Mavericks to Adelson and her family.

But Cuban will continue to run basketball operations for the team as part of the deal.