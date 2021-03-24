Photos Show Container Ship Stuck in Suez Canal

The Ever Given, a more than 200,000 ton container ship, is stuck in the Suez Canal, halting traffic in one of the world's key waterways.

Authorities worked all Wednesday to dislodge the cargo carrier, but it remains firmly stuck as ship traffic piles up on either side of the canal.

Ever Given towers over machinery on land

In one image, the Ever Given dwarfs a piece of heavy machinery and two workers standing on one side of the canal. The bow of the ship is seen touching the canal's Eastern wall.

The ship's Taiwan-based operator Evergreen Marine Corp. said in a statement that the Ever Given ran aground, propelled by strong winds as it entered the Suez Canal from the Red Sea.

The stuck ship seen from space

Planet Labs

Satellite images show the difficulty in dislodging the ship from the narrow waterway. The Ever Given is more than 1,300 feet long and about 193 feet wide.

One of the tugboats deployed to the scene

Suez Canal Authority | AP

A tugboat is seen alongside the ship as authorities attempted to start the refloating process, which can take days.

Officials on the scene discuss options

Suez Canal Authority via AP

Officials from the Suez Canal Authority speak to staff onboard a boat near the lodged cargo ship.

The Suez Canal is a busy waterway

Mohamed Abd El Ghany | Reuters

More than 50 ships pass through the Suez Canal each day, carrying everything from consumer products to machinery parts to oil around the world.

The canal connects goods from far corners of the world

Dan Snow | U.S. Navy | Reuters

Construction began on the man-made canal in 1859. In 2014, the Egyptian government embarked on a multi-billion dollar renovation. The expanded waterway opened in 2015.