Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Procter & Gamble Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • P&G is expected to report fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $20.36 billion.
  • The consumer giant has bought three beauty companies in the last three months.
  • Shares of P&G have climbed 18% in the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of $387 billion.

Procter & Gamble is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

  • Earnings per share: $1.65 expected
  • Revenue: $20.34 billion expected

For fiscal 2022, the consumer giant is calling for sales to grow 2% to 4% from the prior year and core earnings per share to increase by 3% to 6%. The company is also forecasting after-tax commodity costs of $2.1 billion and freight expenses of $200 million to weigh on its fiscal 2022 results.

Money Report

coronavirus 39 mins ago

Morgan Stanley Is Set to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings — Here's What the Street Expects

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Bank of America Earnings Top Estimates on Release of Pandemic Loan Loss Reserves

Last quarter, the company raised its outlook for inflation and announced price hikes for more products in its portfolio. Investors will also be watching to see if the price hikes that P&G implemented to offset inflation have led cash-strapped consumers to trade down to private label alternatives.

The company has said that it plans to introduce more innovation this year so the value of products rises in sync with their price tags. Earlier in January, P&G introduced an upside-down bottle for its Dawn dish soap.

P&G has also been looking for growth through acquisitions, particularly in the beauty category. In November, the company bought Farmacy Beauty, followed by hair-care brand Ouai in December and Tula Skincare in January.

This also marks the first quarter with Jon Moeller as chief executive. Former CEO David Taylor stepped down in November after six years in the top job.

Shares of P&G have climbed 17% in the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of $379 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessmarketsUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us